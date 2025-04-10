BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,103 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $30,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BrightView by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

