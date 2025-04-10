Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,171,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 495,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $114,927,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 315,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 143,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.96. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a market cap of $870.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

