Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Repurchase $10.00 billion in Stock

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Stock Up 18.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $870.57 billion, a PE ratio of 151.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.