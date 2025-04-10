Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
Broadway Financial stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 million, a P/E ratio of 151.79 and a beta of 0.73.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
