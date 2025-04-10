Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $348.75

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of MOH opened at $340.27 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,708,000 after buying an additional 666,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $134,675,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after acquiring an additional 427,276 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,274,000 after purchasing an additional 386,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,180 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

