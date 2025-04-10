Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s current price.

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE BAM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 653,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,699. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.