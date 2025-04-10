Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Position Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $528.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 15,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $623,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,127.25. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 12,635 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $499,461.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,228.58. The trade was a 20.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,807 shares of company stock worth $3,838,436 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

