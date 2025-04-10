Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,147,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $167,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BG shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

