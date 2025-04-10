BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $9.37. BW LPG shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 176,178 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

BW LPG Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million.

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.41%. BW LPG’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BW LPG by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BW LPG by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in BW LPG by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in BW LPG by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 113,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BW LPG by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the period.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

