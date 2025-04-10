Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. Cabot has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,961,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after buying an additional 141,050 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cabot by 10,385.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after acquiring an additional 135,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 103,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

