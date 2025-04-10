CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CACI International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in CACI International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in CACI International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CACI International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CACI International from $480.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.08.

CACI International Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $403.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,780.30. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

