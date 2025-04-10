CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $438.00. The stock had previously closed at $386.11, but opened at $374.52. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CACI International shares last traded at $401.86, with a volume of 767,765 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CACI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.08.

Get CACI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACI International

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91,931.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CACI International by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.