Cahill Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.