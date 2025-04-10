Cahill Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 9.7% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

