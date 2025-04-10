Cahill Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

