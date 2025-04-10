Cahill Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIV opened at $75.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

