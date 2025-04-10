Cahill Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2404 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.