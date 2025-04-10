Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Trading Up 1.6 %

CPST stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).

