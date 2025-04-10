Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.04. 2,721,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,092,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.56.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

About Calibre Mining

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.61.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

