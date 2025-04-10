Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Camden National alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden National

Camden National Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of CAC traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Camden National has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 18,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.