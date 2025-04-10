Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.19.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.53. 1,133,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $132.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,133 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,443,000 after acquiring an additional 309,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 9,159,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $926,573,000 after purchasing an additional 422,078 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

