Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.38.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.54. 4,323,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,107,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$34.92 and a 1 year high of C$56.42.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$139,761.00. Also, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,631.02. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,509 and have sold 147,184 shares valued at $6,592,395. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

