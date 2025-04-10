CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Releases Earnings Results

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
CannaPharmaRX Stock Up 25.0 %
CPMD traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,078. CannaPharmaRX has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35.
About CannaPharmaRX
