CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Releases Earnings Results

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

CannaPharmaRX Stock Up 25.0 %

CPMD traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,078. CannaPharmaRX has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

About CannaPharmaRX

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.