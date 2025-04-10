Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Trading Down 26.7% – Here’s Why

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Free Report) dropped 26.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Capital A Berhad Stock Down 26.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Capital A Berhad

Capital A Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and internationally under the AirAsia brand. The company provides engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, event ticketing, and consultancy services.

