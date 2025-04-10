Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $67,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $342.64 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.35 and a 200 day moving average of $395.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

