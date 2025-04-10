Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUKGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.42. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 755,560 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

