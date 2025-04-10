Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.42. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 755,560 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

