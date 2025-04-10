Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.42. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 755,560 shares trading hands.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.