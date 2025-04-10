Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Decreased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5 %

CAT stock opened at $296.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.81 and a 200-day moving average of $368.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.20.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

