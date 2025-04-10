Cencora (NYSE:COR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Cencora stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/27/2025.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $273.87 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $296.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.21. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,542,000 after buying an additional 78,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after buying an additional 125,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,471,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cencora by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COR. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

