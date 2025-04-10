Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Trading Down 9.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE)’s share price fell 9.2% on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00. The stock traded as low as C$15.06 and last traded at C$15.37. 5,589,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 6,037,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.92.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVE. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.
Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.
