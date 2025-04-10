CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 238.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,999 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1,167.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $872,329.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,596.58. The trade was a 9.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $28.82 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $92.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $613.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.61.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

