CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,082 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in AGCO by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Read Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.