CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,731 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,940,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 58,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STVN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €25.70 ($28.24).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Stevanato Group stock opened at €20.68 ($22.73) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €20.54 and a 200-day moving average of €20.61. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 52-week high of €30.10 ($33.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). The company had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.