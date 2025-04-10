CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 281,923 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 867,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,923 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MaxCyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 329.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 127,156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 29.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MaxCyte by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $268.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

