CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 8,447 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.27. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $80.21 and a 52-week high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

