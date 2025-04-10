Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 50,881 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CRH by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in CRH by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CRH Stock Up 10.9 %

CRH stock opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

