Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 338,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,898 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $592,321,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after buying an additional 2,104,528 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in General Motors by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after buying an additional 2,113,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

General Motors Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE:GM opened at $45.73 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

