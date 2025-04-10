CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Acquires C$30,000.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 10,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,600.00.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$6.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.29 and a 12 month high of C$10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

CEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. ATB Capital raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.59.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

