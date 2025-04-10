CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform Rating

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

