China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2025

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJDFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.