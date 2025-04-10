China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.39.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
