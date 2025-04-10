Christian Romaglino Purchases 1,250 Shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Stock

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino acquired 1,250 shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $29,987.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,178.49. This trade represents a 37.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BMN traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $23.65. 20,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

