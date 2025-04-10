Christian Romaglino Purchases 1,250 Shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Stock

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino acquired 1,250 shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $29,987.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,178.49. This trade represents a 37.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BMN traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $23.65. 20,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.
