CIBC Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$14.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 14.0 %

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Shares of TSE VET traded down C$1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.99. 964,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,257. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.29 and a one year high of C$17.56.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

