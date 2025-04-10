Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 24650089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

The company has a market cap of $904.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. V3 Holding Ltd bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,713,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,878,000. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,439,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Cipher Mining by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,742,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

