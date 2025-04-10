Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $131.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.88.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Trading Up 16.1 %

NYSE:NET opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,384.80. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,278 shares of company stock worth $67,522,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $269,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,399 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 856.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,604,000 after acquiring an additional 836,591 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after acquiring an additional 804,059 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.