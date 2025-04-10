Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.51. 1,070,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,785,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CLOV

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Clover Health Investments

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

In other news, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,898,795.68. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karen Soares sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,299,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,719.40. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,500 in the last 90 days. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 150,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $1,228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $411,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $477,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clover Health Investments

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.