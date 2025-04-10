Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Position Boosted by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,331 shares during the period. Coastal Financial comprises about 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $25,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

