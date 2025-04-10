Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 168,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,655,000 after buying an additional 339,072 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,126 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 132.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

