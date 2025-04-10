Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 200,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 147,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1705 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

