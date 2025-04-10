Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $462.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.21. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.60.

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

