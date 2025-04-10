Comparing NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) & DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) and DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and DIH Holding US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -36.74% -205.41% -28.29% DIH Holding US -13.59% -5.07% -25.97%

Volatility & Risk

NeuroPace has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIH Holding US has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

78.8% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of DIH Holding US shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of NeuroPace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of DIH Holding US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroPace and DIH Holding US”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $79.91 million 4.34 -$32.96 million ($0.95) -11.20 DIH Holding US $64.47 million 0.10 -$8.44 million ($0.30) -0.45

DIH Holding US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIH Holding US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroPace and DIH Holding US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80 DIH Holding US 0 0 0 0 0.00

NeuroPace presently has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given NeuroPace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than DIH Holding US.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About DIH Holding US

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement. The company also provides lower extremity products, including Erigo for gradual verticalization, leg mobilization, and intensive sensorimotor stimulation through cyclic leg loading; Lokomat, a robot-assisted therapy that enables training to increase the strength of muscles and a range of motion of joints in order to improve walking; Andago, a robotics smart control system that assists patients in walking naturally; C-Mill, creates a training environment; CAREN, a computer assisted rehabilitation environment; and GRAIL, an gait real-time analysis interactive lab solution for analysis training and research. In addition, it offers SafeGait, RYSEN, and M-Gait for gait and balance; and HocoNet and D-Flow software. DIH Holding US, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

