Contrasting Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Omega Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $58.49 million 31.96 -$328.07 million ($1.66) -2.80 Omega Therapeutics $8.10 million 0.85 -$97.43 million ($1.33) -0.09

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Omega Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -579.52% -76.56% -55.68% Omega Therapeutics -902.93% -213.13% -41.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Omega Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 77.42%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7,260.00%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Omega Therapeutics beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury. In addition, the company develops OEC candidates for the treatment of alopecia, a disorder characterized by patches of non-scarring hair loss affecting the scalp and body. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

